Tudor Singers of MontrealFormed 1962. Disbanded May 1991
Tudor Singers of Montreal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0dbc305-11bc-41a2-8da2-0073166ce056
Tracks
Sort by
Psalm 23 (The Lord is my Shepherd)
Alfred Whitehead
Psalm 23 (The Lord is my Shepherd)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 23 (The Lord is my Shepherd)
Last played on
Mass I
Gabriel Charpentier & Tudor Singers of Montreal
Mass I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mass I
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist