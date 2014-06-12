808 Mafia is an American record production and songwriting team, founded by record producers Southside and Lex Luger. Southside is currently at the helm of the group. The group also includes producers TM88, DY, Fuse, Tre Pounds, Gezin, Tarentino, Purps, Nonstop Da Hitman, Swede, Hussein, Taliban Ju, MP808, Slugg Mania & others. Its name comes from the drum machine commonly used in hip-hop music, the Roland TR-808.