Crash Parallel is a Canadian alternative rock band formed in 2005 in Mississauga who have been compared to Lifehouse, Counting Crows, the Fray, Coldplay, and David Gray. Their debut album, World We Know, was released May 6, 2008 and includes the first single and title track, "World We Know".

