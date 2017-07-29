John Lunn
1956-05-13
John Lunn Biography
John Lunn (born May 13, 1956) is a Scottish composer, known for his soundtrack work for television. He was formerly a member of "systems music" band Man Jumping.
John Lunn Performances & Interviews
John Lunn Tracks
Downton Abbey Suite
John Lunn
Downton Abbey Suite
Downton Abbey Suite
Last played on
The Hunt
John Lunn
The Hunt
The Hunt
Last played on
Downton Abbey
John Lunn
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey
Last played on
Villette
John Lunn
Villette
Villette
Last played on
Downton Abbey: The Suite
John Lunn And Chamber Orchestra Of London
Downton Abbey: The Suite
Downton Abbey: The Suite
Performer
Last played on
Downton Abbey Theme
John Lunn
Downton Abbey Theme
Downton Abbey Theme
Last played on
Did I Make The Most Of Loving You
John Lunn
Did I Make The Most Of Loving You
Did I Make The Most Of Loving You
Last played on
