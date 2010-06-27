Eastern Conference ChampionsFormed 2004
Eastern Conference Champions
2004
Biography
Eastern Conference Champions (often abbreviated ECC) were an American Indie rock band originally from Philadelphia and later residing in Los Angeles, CA, they consisted of Joshua Ostrander, Greg Lyons, and Melissa Dougherty. The band gained attention when it was announced that they would be featured on the Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack in May, 2010.
Tracks
A Million Miles An Hour
Eastern Conference Champions
A Million Miles An Hour
A Million Miles An Hour
Last played on
The Box
Eastern Conference Champions
The Box
The Box
Last played on
