LaylaAustralian hip hop. Born 1982
Layla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0d63e36-468a-4ef3-986e-79a69e7ec8ff
Layla Biography (Wikipedia)
Layla Rose Hanbury (born 5 October 1982), known mononymously as Layla, is an Australian hip hop singer-songwriter and MC from Perth. In January 2005 she released her debut solo album, Heretik, on Obese Records. She is a member of Syllabolix (SBX) Crew, with other MCs including her husband, Dazastah (aka Darren Reutens). The couple also perform as Layla and Dazastah. During September and October 2011 the duo were a support act for another SBX artist, Drapht, on his Australia-wide Party Party Party Tour.
Layla Tracks
Sort by
Talk To Me (feat. Layla)
DJ Ganyani
Talk To Me (feat. Layla)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me (feat. Layla)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Yellow Circles
Layla
Yellow Circles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellow Circles
Last played on
Oh My Love
Layla
Oh My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh My Love
Last played on
Derek & The Dominoes
Layla
Derek & The Dominoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Derek & The Dominoes
Last played on
