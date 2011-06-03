1 Mile North
1 Mile North
1 Mile North Biography (Wikipedia)
1 Mile North is an ambient / post-rock duo consisting of guitarist Jon Hills and keyboardist Mark Bajuk. The band has released three full-length albums, a split LP with Colophon and The Wind-Up Bird, and a collection of home and live recordings. After announcing their third album on November 19, 2013 they finally released it in 2016.
The band's music has been featured in Steven Okazaki's Oscar Nominated documentary The Conscience of Nhem En, as well as Okazaki's White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Music was also featured within the score of 2013's Facing Fear, a documentary from Jason Cohen nominated for an Oscar in 2014.
