Chamber Music Northwest is an American non-profit organization in Portland, Oregon that is dedicated to the performance and promotion of chamber music. The organization's main presentation is an annual five-week summer festival that occurs during the months of June and July. Performances are held at the Kaul Auditorium on the campus of Reed College and in Lincoln Hall at Portland State University. The organization also presents individual chamber music concerts throughout the year as part of their Encore Series. The organization regularly features many of the world's greatest performers and has been featured on NPR's Performance Today. It was founded in 1971 by violinist Sergiu Luca. Since 1981, its artistic director has been clarinetist David Shifrin.