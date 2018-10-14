Ben Street
Ben Street is an American jazz double bassist. Street has performed and recorded with many renowned artists, including John Scofield, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Mark Turner, Ben Monder, Sam Rivers, Billy Hart, Danilo Perez, and Adam Cruz, among others.
He studied the acoustic bass with Buster Williams and former Weather Report bassist Miroslav Vitous.
He is the son of saxophonist and saxophone mouthpiece maker Bill Street and is a native of Maine.
