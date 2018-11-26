The TouristsPre-Eurythmics band. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1980
The Tourists
1977
The Tourists Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tourists (1976–1980) were a British rock and pop band. They achieved brief success in the late 1970s before the band split in 1980. Two of its members, singer Annie Lennox and guitarist Dave Stewart, went on to international success as Eurythmics.
I Only Want To Be With You
So Good To Be Back Home Again
So Good To Be Back Home Again
Don't Say I Told You So
Don't Say I Told You So
In the Morning (When the Madness Has Faded)
