Claude LombardBelgian singer and composer. Born 1945
Claude Lombard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0caf224-eadf-4fb9-bfc1-a206132fcf6c
Claude Lombard Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Lombard (born 1945 in Brussels) is a Belgian singer, best known internationally for her participation in the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claude Lombard Tracks
Sort by
L'Arbre Et L'Oiseau
Claude Lombard
L'Arbre Et L'Oiseau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Arbre Et L'Oiseau
Last played on
Polychromés
Claude Lombard
Polychromés
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polychromés
Last played on
Claude Lombard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist