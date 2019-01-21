William Earl "Bootsy" Collins (born October 26, 1951) is an American musician and singer-songwriter.

Rising to prominence with James Brown in the early 1970s, and later with Parliament-Funkadelic, Collins's driving bass guitar and humorous vocals established him as one of the leading names in funk. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with 15 other members of Parliament-Funkadelic.