Bootsy CollinsUS funk musician & songwriter. Born 26 October 1951
Bootsy Collins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05x8xnv.jpg
1951-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0ca0d85-24a8-4a00-860d-357ff688b69c
Bootsy Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
William Earl "Bootsy" Collins (born October 26, 1951) is an American musician and singer-songwriter.
Rising to prominence with James Brown in the early 1970s, and later with Parliament-Funkadelic, Collins's driving bass guitar and humorous vocals established him as one of the leading names in funk. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 1997 with 15 other members of Parliament-Funkadelic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bootsy Collins Performances & Interviews
Bootsy Collins Tracks
Sort by
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator & Bootsy Collins)
Kali Uchis
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator & Bootsy Collins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv68.jpglink
After The Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator & Bootsy Collins)
Last played on
Weapon Of Choice (feat. Bootsy Collins)
Fatboy Slim
Weapon Of Choice (feat. Bootsy Collins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btrxb.jpglink
Weapon Of Choice (feat. Bootsy Collins)
Last played on
Dis Christmiss (Aka The Christmas)
Bootsy Collins
Dis Christmiss (Aka The Christmas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
Santa's Coming
Bootsy Collins
Santa's Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
Santa's Coming
Last played on
Hot Saucer (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Big Daddy Kane)
Bootsy Collins
Hot Saucer (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Big Daddy Kane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
Hot Saucer (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Big Daddy Kane)
Last played on
Boomerang
Bootsy Collins
Boomerang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
Boomerang
Last played on
Make It Funky (feat. Bootsy Collins)
Zapp
Make It Funky (feat. Bootsy Collins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y88x0.jpglink
Make It Funky (feat. Bootsy Collins)
Last played on
What's A Telephone Bill
Bootsy Collins
What's A Telephone Bill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
What's A Telephone Bill
Last played on
Groove Is in the Heart (Meeting of the Minds mix)
Deee‐Lite
Groove Is in the Heart (Meeting of the Minds mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstj.jpglink
Groove Is in the Heart (Meeting of the Minds mix)
Last played on
I'd Rather Be With You
Bootsy Collins
I'd Rather Be With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
I'd Rather Be With You
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bootsy Collins
Bootsy Collins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist