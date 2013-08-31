The Drowning MenFormed April 2005
The Drowning Men is an indie-rock quintet from Oceanside, California. The members are Nato Bardeen (Vocals, Keys, Guitar, Mandolin), James Smith (Lead Guitar, Vocals), Todd Eisenkerch (Bass, Vocals), Rory Dolan (Percussion), and Gabelani Messer (Keys, Vocals).
Fools Campaign
Lost In A Lullaby
