The International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) is a contemporary classical music ensemble, based in New York City and Chicago. ICE performs a diverse and extensive array of chamber, electro-acoustic, improvisatory, and multimedia works.
The Firebrand And The First Lady: 2 - Dear Mrs. Roosevelt
Jeff Beal
Pulse
Steve Reich
Ricefall
Michael Pisaro
Vox Balaenae
George Crumb
Born Obbligato (6th movement)
George Lewis & International Contemporary Ensemble
Septet in E flat major, Op.20 (4th movement)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Shadowgraph 5
George Lewis & International Contemporary Ensemble
MINA
Dai Fujikura, International Contemporary Ensemble, Martyn Brabbins & Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra
Afterword - Act 2
George Lewis, Joelle Lamarre, Gwendolyn Brown, Julian Terrell Otis, David Fulmer & International Contemporary Ensemble
Sparking Orbit (extract)
Daniel Lippel, International Contemporary Ensemble & Dai Fujikura
Ice (extract) (feat. Dai Fujikura)
International Contemporary Ensemble
