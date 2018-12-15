A.K. SalimBorn 28 July 1922
A.K. Salim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0c2afce-7604-462b-bf10-c3fa11b8430a
A.K. Salim Biography (Wikipedia)
Ahmad Khatab Salim or Ahmad Kharab Salim (born Albert Atkinson on July 28, 1922) was an American jazz composer, and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A.K. Salim Tracks
Sort by
Salute To Zulu
A.K. Salim
Salute To Zulu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salute To Zulu
Last played on
A.K. Salim Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist