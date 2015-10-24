Louis XIVUS rock band. Formed April 2003. Disbanded 2009
2003-04
Louis XIV is an American rock band from San Diego, California. The band has released four EPs between 2003 and 2007, and three albums between 2003 and 2008, the latter two of which were distributed by Atlantic Records. The band broke up in 2009, but in 2013, in an interview with The Reno Dispatch, Jason Hill confirmed that the band had decided to reunite.
Finding Out True Love Is Blind
Finding Out True Love Is Blind
Finding Out True Love Is Blind
Paper Doll
Paper Doll
Paper Doll
Hey Teacher
Hey Teacher
Hey Teacher
