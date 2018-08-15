Carol Woods (born November 13, 1943) is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her roles in Across the Universe (2007), Sweet and Lowdown (1999) and The Honeymooners (2005). In February 2008 she received a standing ovation during the 50th Grammy Awards broadcast singing "Let It Be" from the soundtrack of the film Across the Universe, with Timothy Mitchum.

Inspired by Barack Obama's campaign and win she has recorded the Grammy Award winner Julie Gold's song "America". The CD of America (The Song) made its debut in a Limited Inaugural Edition at the "Shades of Blue" Inaugural Gala, hosted by Create the Vision Source in Washington D.C. January 20, 2009. In July 2009, America became available to the public at large.

In early 2009 she reprised the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago on Broadway, followed by two weeks at the National Theatre (March 31 - April 12, 2009). She will remain on tour with the show as Matron "Mama" Morton through June 2010, returning to the Broadway production in July. She is also recording material for a new CD titled Blues in the Night.