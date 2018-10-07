Harry Roy & His BandFormed February 1927. Disbanded 1969
Harry Roy & His Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0be3247-df9b-4f72-b07d-25886dc096ae
Harry Roy & His Band Tracks
Sort by
The Music Goes Round And Around
Harry Roy & His Band
The Music Goes Round And Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Music Goes Round And Around
Last played on
You Are My Sunshine
Harry Roy & His Band
You Are My Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are My Sunshine
Last played on
Run Rabbit Run
Harry Roy & His Band
Run Rabbit Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Rabbit Run
Last played on
Goodnight Children Everywhere
Harry Roy & His Band
Goodnight Children Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight Children Everywhere
Last played on
Lime House Blues
Harry Roy & His Band
Lime House Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lime House Blues
Last played on
Darktown Strutters Ball
Harry Roy & His Band
Darktown Strutters Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darktown Strutters Ball
Last played on
Why Don't You Fall in Love With Me
Harry Roy & His Band
Why Don't You Fall in Love With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Don't You Fall in Love With Me
Last played on
Hey Little Hen
Harry Roy & His Band
Hey Little Hen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Rag
Harry Roy & His Band
Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
BLue Call Rag
Harry Roy & His Band
BLue Call Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BLue Call Rag
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Chick Henderson
All The Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
Somebody stole my Gal
Harry Roy & His Band
Somebody stole my Gal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody stole my Gal
Last played on
You started something
Harry Roy & His Band
You started something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You started something
Last played on
I'm stepping out with a memory tonight
Harry Roy & His Band
I'm stepping out with a memory tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm stepping out with a memory tonight
Last played on
There Goes That Song Again
Harry Roy & His Band
There Goes That Song Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Goes That Song Again
Last played on
You started something (with Harry Roy & Marjorie Kingsley Vocals)
Harry Roy & His Band
You started something (with Harry Roy & Marjorie Kingsley Vocals)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To Tell Me
Jean Farrar & Harry Roy & His Band
You Don't Have To Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To Tell Me
Performer
Last played on
Shake down the stars (with Kay Harding vocal)
Harry Roy & His Band
Shake down the stars (with Kay Harding vocal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Had To Be You
Harry Roy & His Band
It Had To Be You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun and Games
Harry Roy & His Band
Fun and Games
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun and Games
Last played on
New Tiger Rag
Harry Roy & His Band
New Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Tiger Rag
Last played on
Twelfth Street Rag
Harry Roy & His Band
Twelfth Street Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelfth Street Rag
Last played on
Harry Roy & His Band Links
Back to artist