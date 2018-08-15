Statik SelektahBorn 23 January 1982
1982-01-23
Statik Selektah Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Baril (born January 23, 1982), professionally known as Statik Selektah, is an American record producer, disc jockey (DJ) and radio personality originally from the Boston, Massachusetts area. He is also the founder of Showoff Records. In 2010, he formed the hip hop group 1982, alongside American rapper Termanology. He has resided in New York City since 2004.
Statik Selektah Tracks
Beautiful Life (feat. Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$)
Ain't A Damn Thing Change (feat. G‐Eazy, Joey Bada$$ & Enisa)
Shaken Up
What Can We Do
Watching Myself (feat. Action Bronson)
Harley's Blues
Don't Run
I Hate The (New) Kanye
I Hate The New Kanye (Statik Selektah & Green Lantern Remix)
Kanye West
Beautiful Life (Green Lantern Mix) (feat. Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$)
