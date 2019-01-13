R. Murray SchaferBorn 18 July 1933
R. Murray Schafer
1933-07-18
R. Murray Schafer Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Murray Schafer, CC (born 18 July 1933) is a Canadian composer, writer, music educator and environmentalist perhaps best known for his World Soundscape Project, concern for acoustic ecology, and his book The Tuning of the World (1977). He was notably the first recipient of the Jules Léger Prize in 1978.
Gamelan for chorus
R. Murray Schafer
Gamelan for chorus
Gamelan for chorus
Patria 5, The Crown of Ariadne: III. Dance of the Bull
R. Murray Schafer
Patria 5, The Crown of Ariadne: III. Dance of the Bull
Patria 5, The Crown of Ariadne: III. Dance of the Bull
Minnelieder - Love songs from the Medieval German
R. Murray Schafer
Minnelieder - Love songs from the Medieval German
Minnelieder - Love songs from the Medieval German
