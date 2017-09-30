Herbie HaymerBorn 24 July 1915. Died 11 April 1949
Herbert Haymer (July 24, 1915 – April 11, 1949) was an American jazz reedist, known primarily as a saxophonist in big bands.
Swingin On Central
Herbie Haymer
Swingin On Central
Swingin On Central
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Hank D'Amico
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Where Are You?
Zutty Singleton
Where Are You?
Where Are You?
A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid
Dave Barbour
A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid
A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid
