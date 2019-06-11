Rob FisherAmerican composer, arranger, musical director, conductor, pianist
Rob Fisher
Rob Fisher is an American music director, conductor, arranger and pianist. He was the founding music director and conductor of the New York City Center Encores! series from 1994 to 2005. He is the leader of the Coffee Club Orchestra, which was the house band for Garrison Keillor’s radio broadcasts from 1989 to 1993.
Fable (from The Light in the Piazza)
Fable - From "The Light in the Piazza"
