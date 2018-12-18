Julian Podger
Julian Podger Tracks
Psalm 24
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 24
Psalm 24
Last played on
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Lili Boulanger
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Last played on
The Merry Wedding
Percy Grainger
The Merry Wedding
The Merry Wedding
Orchestra
Last played on
Psalm 130 Du Fond De L'Abime
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 130 Du Fond De L'Abime
Psalm 130 Du Fond De L'Abime
Last played on
O Sing unto the Lord
Henry Purcell
O Sing unto the Lord
O Sing unto the Lord
Last played on
Father and Daughter for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Percy Grainger
Father and Daughter for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Father and Daughter for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
My beloved spake
Henry Purcell
My beloved spake
My beloved spake
Last played on
Cantata 'Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid' BWV 3
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 'Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid' BWV 3
Cantata 'Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid' BWV 3
Last played on
Du fond de l'abîme
Lili Boulanger
Du fond de l'abîme
Du fond de l'abîme
Last played on
Wachet auf Ruft uns die Stimme from Cantata 104
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wachet auf Ruft uns die Stimme from Cantata 104
Wachet auf Ruft uns die Stimme from Cantata 104
Last played on
Wachet auf Ruft uns die Stimme from Cantata 104
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wachet auf Ruft uns die Stimme from Cantata 104
Wachet auf Ruft uns die Stimme from Cantata 104
Performer
Last played on
Sacri Concentus
Claudio Monteverdi
Sacri Concentus
Sacri Concentus
Performer
Last played on
Tota pulchra es, Maria
Anton Bruckner
Tota pulchra es, Maria
Tota pulchra es, Maria
Performer
Last played on
My Beloved Spake
Henry Purcell
My Beloved Spake
My Beloved Spake
Ensemble
Last played on
Questa fanciull' Amor
Francesco Landini
Questa fanciull' Amor
Questa fanciull' Amor
Last played on
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140) (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme [chorus])
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140) (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme [chorus])
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140) (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme [chorus])
Last played on
Matthaus-Passion Swv.479
Heinrich Schütz
Matthaus-Passion Swv.479
Matthaus-Passion Swv.479
Last played on
Cantata no. 140 BWV.140 (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 140 BWV.140 (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme)
Cantata no. 140 BWV.140 (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme)
Last played on
Ich liege und schlafe ganz mit Frieden motet: 1st movement
Reinhard Keiser
Ich liege und schlafe ganz mit Frieden motet: 1st movement
Ich liege und schlafe ganz mit Frieden motet: 1st movement
Last played on
Vielle prière bouddhique
London S O., Lili Boulanger, Monteverdi Choir, Sir John Eliot Gardiner & Julian Podger
Vielle prière bouddhique
Vielle prière bouddhique
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppgwh
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-10T18:06:58
10
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
