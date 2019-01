Hamad Kalkaba Malboum (born 11 November 1950) is a Cameroonian athletics official, who is the current President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA). He has been at the helm since 2003, when he replaced Lamine Diack who became President of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

