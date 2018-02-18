Hamad KalkabaBorn 11 November 1950
Hamad Kalkaba
1950-11-11
Hamad Kalkaba Malboum (born 11 November 1950) is a Cameroonian athletics official, who is the current President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA). He has been at the helm since 2003, when he replaced Lamine Diack who became President of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).
Tchakoulate
Tchakoulate
Tchakoulate
Touflé
Touflé
Touflé
Touflé
Touflé
Touflé
Fouh Sei Allah
Fouh Sei Allah
Fouh Sei Allah
Astadjam Dada Sare
Astadjam Dada Sare
Astadjam Dada Sare
Tchakoulate
Tchakoulate
Tchakoulate
