Kevin Richard Parker (born 20 January 1986) is an Australian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, best known for being the frontman, vocalist, and guitarist of the Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, for which he writes, records, and produces the music. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015 he won two awards, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year, for his work on Tame Impala's Currents (2015).

In addition to his work with Tame Impala, Parker was the drummer of Pond, from 2009 until 2011. He remains their record producer, working with the band on the studio albums, Beard, Wives, Denim (2012), Hobo Rocket (2013), Man, It Feels Like Space Again (2015), and The Weather (2017). As a producer, Parker has collaborated with artists such as Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Melody's Echo Chamber, The Flaming Lips and A$AP Rocky.