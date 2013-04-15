Chelsea Grin is an American deathcore band from Salt Lake City, Utah. Formed in 2007, the group is signed to Rise Records and have released two EPs and five full-length albums.

Chelsea Grin was originally formed by Alex Koehler and former bandmates under the name Ahaziah. The band's first members were Alex Koehler, guitarist Chris Kilbourn, bassist Austin Marticorena and lead guitarist Michael Stafford. Marticorena introduced Andrew Carlston to Chelsea Grin and assisted in rewriting their songs as well as the creation of new material. This writing process lead to the tracks on their first release, a self-titled EP that was streamed and released online through iTunes, then released on CD worldwide on July 27, 2008. Early on in the band's career, they released the songs "Crewcabanger" and "Lifeless" as singles, both of which were received well by listening audiences on Myspace.

The band later sought to add a third guitarist position which led to the acquisition of Dan Jones and David Flinn which followed into the writing of their full-length album Desolation of Eden (2010), following up this record was My Damnation (2011) before cutting into a 2012 EP titled Evolve. In 2013, Pablo Viveros replaced drummer Andrew Carlston and started contributing vocals to their music, allowing lead vocalist Alex Koehler to focus solely on the screamed vocals while Viveros took on the mid to low-ranged growls. Since then, the band released two more full-lengths, Ashes to Ashes in 2014 and Self Inflicted in 2016. As of 2018, the band ended their longtime tenure of featuring three guitarists to now only featuring one, that same year vocalist Koehler departed from the band and was replaced with Lorna Shore vocalist Tom Barber.