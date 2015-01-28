General Midi is a British breakbeat DJ. His real name is Paul Crossman. In an undated online interview, Crossman named Al Watson as a writing partner and engineer, who also works with him in the duo Starecase. He now works as a teacher in Lampton School in London.

General Midi has released several singles on breaks labels including TCR and DJ Hyper. He released his debut artist album titled "Midi Style" on Distinct'ive Records in October 2005, and a follow up Operation Overdrive in 2009.

General Midi provided an hour-long guest mix and accompanying interview for Annie Nightingale's late night breaks show during the promotion of Operation Overdrive in 2009, during the interview Annie and General Midi discussed the use of non-sampled specifically recorded vocals used throughout Operation Overdrive (this being a rare feature in breakbeat music at the time).