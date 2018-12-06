The Arrows70s UK glam rock band. Formed 1973. Disbanded 1977
The Arrows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b09fa90e-8258-4a50-a134-095be5a1903f
The Arrows Biography (Wikipedia)
The Arrows were an English American band based in London, England. The group, which formed in 1974 and disbanded in 1977, included American singer/bassist Alan Merrill, American guitarist Jake Hooker and English drummer Paul Varley (original drummer Clive Williams was replaced by Paul Varley). They had UK chart hit singles in 1974 and 1975 with "Touch Too Much", "My Last Night With You" and "I Love Rock 'n' Roll", all produced by Mickie Most on RAK Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Arrows Tracks
Sort by
Touch Too Much
The Arrows
Touch Too Much
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch Too Much
Last played on
I Love Rock N Roll
The Arrows
I Love Rock N Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535gft.jpglink
I Love Rock N Roll
Last played on
Arrows--I_Love_Rock_N_Roll.250642-20.01
The Arrows
Arrows--I_Love_Rock_N_Roll.250642-20.01
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arrows--I_Love_Rock_N_Roll.250642-20.01
Last played on
Arrows
A Touch Too Much
Arrows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arrows
Performer
Last played on
My Last Night With You
The Arrows
My Last Night With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535gc1.jpglink
Playlists featuring The Arrows
The Arrows Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The song Rod felt he couldn’t perform for The Queen!
-
Rod Stewart: "We played blues!"
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
Rod Stewart
-
"John worried how he'd be remembered"
-
Who does Rod Stewart call to test out his new material?
-
Sir Paul McCartney talks to Jo and Simon
-
Will Paul McCartney listen to his daughters and play Glastonbury next year?
-
Will Paul McCartney be duetting with Taylor Swift on his new album?
-
Paul McCartney: "Dark Side Of The Moon was an inspiration for this album, but don't call it concept!"
Back to artist