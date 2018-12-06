The Arrows were an English American band based in London, England. The group, which formed in 1974 and disbanded in 1977, included American singer/bassist Alan Merrill, American guitarist Jake Hooker and English drummer Paul Varley (original drummer Clive Williams was replaced by Paul Varley). They had UK chart hit singles in 1974 and 1975 with "Touch Too Much", "My Last Night With You" and "I Love Rock 'n' Roll", all produced by Mickie Most on RAK Records.