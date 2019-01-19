Armand van Helden (born February 16, 1970) is an American DJ, record producer, remixer and songwriter from Boston. He was one of the main proponents of the speed garage genre, remixing various artists such as Katy Perry, Daft Punk, Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias, David Guetta, Sam Smith, Bloc Party, Janet Jackson, Juliet Roberts, KRS-One and Sneaker Pimps, among others with this musical style. He is closely linked to the electronic music scene of New York, however much of his chart success has been in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom.

Van Helden often remixes and uses samples of funk, soul, R&B and hip hop. He also uses filters and dub progressions, as in NYC beat, dancehall and reggae samples.

His greatest successes have been the remix of the song "Professional Widow" by Tori Amos, "Spin Spin Sugar" by Sneaker Pimps, My My My" featuring Tara McDonald (containing a sample of "Comin' Apart" by Gary Wright), as well as "You Don't Know Me" (containing a sample of "Dance With You" by Carrie Lucas), which is Van Helden's own work and topped the UK Singles Chart. He also produced and co-wrote "Bonkers" by British rapper Dizzee Rascal, which also topped the UK charts.