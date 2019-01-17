Jörgen van RijenTrombone player
Jörgen van Rijen
Jörgen van Rijen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jörgen van Rijen (born 20 February 1975, Dordrecht) is Principal Trombone (jointly with Bart Claessens) at the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO) in Amsterdam. He is also a founding member of the Dutch trombone ensemble, New Trombone Collective, and Professor of Trombone at the Amsterdam Conservatory.
Jörgen van Rijen Tracks
Keyboard Concerto in D Major, BWV 972
Johann Sebastian Bach
Duo from Don Carlo
Giuseppe Verdi
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
Johan de Meij
Concerto for trombone and orchestra
Kalevi Aho
Trombone Concerto (Première)
James MacMillan
Slipstream for trombone solo and loop station
Florian Magnus Maier
Symphony No. 6 "Sinfonia Tragica" (Be in the Audience)
Havergal Brian
Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra
Launy Grøndahl
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: MacMillan Trombone Concerto
Glasgow City Halls
2019-01-17T18:08:16
17
Jan
2019
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: The Pines of Rome
Glasgow City Halls
2017-06-23T18:08:16
23
Jun
2017
Glasgow City Halls
Be in the Audience: Rubbra Symphony No. 11
Maida Vale Studios
2016-10-11T18:08:16
11
Oct
2016
Maida Vale Studios
