Randy BrownR&B singer
Randy Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0985e36-9e33-42bb-ad33-24f112490455
Randy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Randy Brown (born in 1952, Memphis, Tennessee) is an American R&B singer
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Randy Brown Tracks
Sort by
I'm Always in the Mood
Randy Brown
I'm Always in the Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Rather Hurt Myself Than Hurt You
Randy Brown
I'd Rather Hurt Myself Than Hurt You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Rather Hurt Myself Than Hurt You
Last played on
We Ought To Be Doin' It
Randy Brown
We Ought To Be Doin' It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Ought To Be Doin' It
Last played on
I Love You Baby
Randy Brown
I Love You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Baby
Last played on
Randy Brown Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist