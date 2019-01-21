Victoria BergsmanBorn 4 May 1977
Victoria Bergsman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04v65th.jpg
1977-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b095437a-3be6-49d7-8ec7-01b4e57e644f
Victoria Bergsman Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Bergsman (born 4 May 1977) is a Swedish songwriter, musician, and vocalist best known as singer of the indie pop band The Concretes from 1995 to 2006. Since announcing her departure from the band on 24 July 2006 she has been recording for her new solo project Taken by Trees. Bergsman also provided guest vocals for the hit Peter Bjorn and John single "Young Folks" from the album Writer's Block.
In 2009, her solo project Taken by Trees released East of Eden, a collaboration with Pakistani musicians. A version of the album will be released with a short documentary about its recording.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victoria Bergsman Tracks
Sort by
Young Folks (feat. Victoria Bergsman)
Peter Bjorn and John
Young Folks (feat. Victoria Bergsman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wvfw4.jpglink
Young Folks (feat. Victoria Bergsman)
Last played on
Back to artist