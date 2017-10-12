Duo Van VlietFormed 2011
Duo Van Vliet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b09156ae-0ac7-4bde-9597-5e73369ca393
Duo Van Vliet Tracks
Sort by
Lachrymae (Reflections on a song of Dowland) Op.48
Benjamin Britten
Lachrymae (Reflections on a song of Dowland) Op.48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Lachrymae (Reflections on a song of Dowland) Op.48
Into the Depth of Time
Toshio Hosokawa
Into the Depth of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsdh.jpglink
Into the Depth of Time
When I am laid in earth (Dido's lament)
Henry Purcell
When I am laid in earth (Dido's lament)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
When I am laid in earth (Dido's lament)
The Sound of Waves
Andrew Thomas
The Sound of Waves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound of Waves
If my complaints could passions move
John Dowland
If my complaints could passions move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
If my complaints could passions move
Flow my tears (Lachrimae)
John Dowland
Flow my tears (Lachrimae)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Flow my tears (Lachrimae)
Back to artist