Paul O'Shaughnessy. Born 9 June 1961
Paul O’Shaughnessy
1961-06-09
Paul O’Shaughnessy Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul O'Shaughnessy (born 9 June 1961 in Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish fiddler, former member of Irish folk music bands Altan and Beginish. Also a whistle and flute player and an occasional composer, Paul has been playing fiddle since his childhood, and has long been recognised as a leading traditional musician in the city of Dublin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul O’Shaughnessy Tracks
Double Jigs: The Further The Deeper / I Was Born For Sport
Harry Bradley
An Chuilfhionn March / Green Grow The Rushes O
Paul O’Shaughnessy
Harry Bradley
