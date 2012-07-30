The Company Band is an American heavy metal band. Formed in 2007, the band is a supergroup featuring vocalist Neil Fallon (of Clutch), guitarists James A. Rota (of Fireball Ministry) and Dave Bone, bassist Brad Davis (of Fu Manchu), and drummer Jess Margera (of CKY and Viking Skull). The group was formed by Margera, who enlisted the individual musicians. Initially featuring Jason Diamond of Puny Human on bass, the band released its debut extended play (EP) Sign Here, Here, and Here in 2008.

After Diamond was replaced by Davis, the group recorded its debut full-length studio album, The Company Band, which was released in 2009. After a few years of inactivity due to the members' other projects, The Company Band returned in 2012 with its second EP, Pros & Cons. Since then, there have been very few updates regarding the future of the band.