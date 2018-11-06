Mikael Leonovich Tariverdiev (Russian: Микаэл Леонович Таривердиев, Armenian: Միքայել Թարիվերդիև; 15 August 1931 – 24 July 1996) was a prominent Soviet composer of Armenian descent. He headed the Composers' Guild of the Soviet Cinematographers' Union from its inception and is most famous for his movie scores, primarily the score to Seventeen Moments of Spring.