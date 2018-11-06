Mikael TariverdievBorn 15 August 1931. Died 24 June 1996
Mikael Tariverdiev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h41ql.jpg
1931-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b088ec61-ecfb-4cb7-bdb5-bb0a796fb611
Mikael Tariverdiev Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikael Leonovich Tariverdiev (Russian: Микаэл Леонович Таривердиев, Armenian: Միքայել Թարիվերդիև; 15 August 1931 – 24 July 1996) was a prominent Soviet composer of Armenian descent. He headed the Composers' Guild of the Soviet Cinematographers' Union from its inception and is most famous for his movie scores, primarily the score to Seventeen Moments of Spring.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mikael Tariverdiev Tracks
Sort by
Nocturne
Mikael Tariverdiev
Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Nocturne
Last played on
Vanishing Point
Mikael Tariverdiev
Vanishing Point
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Vanishing Point
Last played on
Nocturne / Don't Disappear
Mikael Tariverdiev
Nocturne / Don't Disappear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Nocturne / Don't Disappear
Last played on
Faster Than Sound
Mikael Tariverdiev
Faster Than Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Faster Than Sound
Last played on
Moscow Morning
Mikael Tariverdiev
Moscow Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Moscow Morning
Last played on
Moscow Morning ((from Olga Sergeevna)
Mikael Tariverdiev
Moscow Morning ((from Olga Sergeevna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Moscow Morning ((from Olga Sergeevna)
Performer
Last played on
Nocturne (from Olga Sergeevna)
Mikael Tariverdiev
Nocturne (from Olga Sergeevna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Nocturne (from Olga Sergeevna)
Performer
Last played on
Morning In The Mountains
Mikael Tariverdiev
Morning In The Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Morning In The Mountains
Last played on
The Solitude Of The Boat
Mikael Tariverdiev
The Solitude Of The Boat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
The Solitude Of The Boat
Last played on
Hope
Mikael Tariverdiev
Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Hope
Last played on
Snow Over Leningrad
Mikael Tariverdiev
Snow Over Leningrad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Snow Over Leningrad
Last played on
Happy New Year
Mikael Tariverdiev
Happy New Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Happy New Year
Last played on
So Mnoyu Vot Chto Proishodit "What Is Happening To Me?"
Mikael Tariverdiev
So Mnoyu Vot Chto Proishodit "What Is Happening To Me?"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Melody
Mikael Tariverdiev
Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Melody
Last played on
To Be Loved
Mikael Tariverdiev
To Be Loved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
To Be Loved
Last played on
Your Voice
Mikael Tariverdiev
Your Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Your Voice
Last played on
Don't Be Sad
Mikael Tariverdiev
Don't Be Sad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Don't Be Sad
Last played on
All This Jazz
Mikael Tariverdiev
All This Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
All This Jazz
Last played on
Waltz (from the Last Thief)
Mikael Tariverdiev
Waltz (from the Last Thief)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Waltz (from the Last Thief)
Last played on
Morning Clouds
Mikael Tariverdiev
Morning Clouds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Morning Clouds
Last played on
Boys and the Sea - part two
Mikael Tariverdiev
Boys and the Sea - part two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Boys and the Sea - part two
Last played on
Moscow Morning (Variation)
Mikael Tariverdiev
Moscow Morning (Variation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Moscow Morning (Variation)
Last played on
Evening Cafe
Mikael Tariverdiev
Evening Cafe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Evening Cafe
Last played on
Goodbye Boys! (Variation)
Mikael Tariverdiev
Goodbye Boys! (Variation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Goodbye Boys! (Variation)
Last played on
'Boys and the Sea' from 'Goodbye Boys' (1964)
Mikael Tariverdiev
'Boys and the Sea' from 'Goodbye Boys' (1964)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41ql.jpglink
Mikael Tariverdiev Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist