The Chapin Sisters Formed 2004
The Chapin Sisters
2004
The Chapin Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chapin Sisters are an American folk-rock and harmony duo from New York, NY. The band consists of sisters Abigail and Lily Chapin, and formerly their half-sister Jessica Craven. Their sound blurs the lines between old-time Appalachian music, classic country-rock and pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Chapin Sisters Tracks
Love Comes Back
The Chapin Sisters
Love Comes Back
Love Comes Back
We Will Not Stop
The Chapin Sisters
We Will Not Stop
We Will Not Stop
Autumn
The Chapin Sisters
Autumn
Autumn
Sleep In
The Chapin Sisters
Sleep In
Sleep In
Chasing The Rain
The Chapin Sisters
Chasing The Rain
Chasing The Rain
There Will Be a Time For Us
The Chapin Sisters
There Will Be a Time For Us
Sweet Light
The Chapin Sisters
Sweet Light
Sweet Light
I Can Feel
The Chapin Sisters
I Can Feel
I Can Feel
Palm Tree
The Chapin Sisters
Palm Tree
Palm Tree
The Chapin Sisters Links
