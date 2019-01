The Chapin Sisters are an American folk-rock and harmony duo from New York, NY. The band consists of sisters Abigail and Lily Chapin, and formerly their half-sister Jessica Craven. Their sound blurs the lines between old-time Appalachian music, classic country-rock and pop.

