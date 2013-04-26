Papanasam Ramayya Sivan (26 September 1890 – 1 October 1973) was a composer of Carnatic music and a singer. He was awarded the Madras Music Academy's Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1970. He was also a film score composer in Kannada cinema as well as Tamil cinema in the 1930s and 1940s.

Sivan was also known as Tamil Thyagaraja. Using Classical South Indian as a base, Sivan created compositions popularised by M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar and M. S. Subbulakshmi.

In 1962, he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship conferred by Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama.