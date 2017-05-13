Manel NavarroBorn 7 March 1996
Manel Navarro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ym6g3.jpg
1996-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b084d62f-9f17-429e-89fd-0c8840b741b3
Manel Navarro Biography (Wikipedia)
Manel Navarro Quesada (born 7 March 1996) is a Spanish singer and songwriter. He represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Do It for Your Lover" and finished 26th in the final.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manel Navarro Performances & Interviews
- Manel Navarro (Spain): Do It For Your Loverhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yf5c0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yf5c0.jpg2017-03-29T15:34:56.000ZWritten by: Manel Navarro, Antonio Rayo “Rayito”https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x4v12
Manel Navarro (Spain): Do It For Your Lover
Manel Navarro Tracks
Sort by
Do It For Your Lover (Spain)
Manel Navarro
Do It For Your Lover (Spain)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q8sy.jpglink
Do It For Your Lover
Manel Navarro
Do It For Your Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052q8ky.jpglink
Do It For Your Lover
Last played on
Back to artist