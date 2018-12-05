Warren EllisAustralian-French musician and composer. Born 1965
Warren Ellis
1965
Warren Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Warren Ellis (born 14 February 1965)[citation needed] is an Australian-French musician and composer. He is a member of several groups: Dirty Three, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Grinderman. He has also composed film scores with Nick Cave. Ellis plays violin, piano, bouzouki, guitar, flute, mandolin, tenor guitar, and viola. Ellis has been a member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds since 1994.
Warren Ellis Performances & Interviews
Warren Ellis on his creative relationship with Nick Cave
2017-05-13T08:15:00.000Z
Warren Ellis reflects on the time he and Nick Cave watched One More Time With Feeling together, and what he learnt from it about himself and their creative relationship.
Warren Ellis on his creative relationship with Nick Cave
Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cave
2017-05-13T08:05:00.000Z
Musician and composer Warren Ellis looks back on the first time he went into the studio with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, after being a fan of the band for years.
Warren Ellis on the first time he recorded with Nick Cave
Warren Ellis Tracks
Martha's Dream
Nick Cave
Martha's Dream
Martha's Dream
Last played on
The Proposition #3
Nick Cave
The Proposition #3
The Proposition #3
Last played on
The Proposition #1
Nick Cave
The Proposition #1
The Proposition #1
Last played on
Pondjo Pondjo' (feat. Warren Ellis)
Jupiter Okwess
Pondjo Pondjo' (feat. Warren Ellis)
Pondjo Pondjo' (feat. Warren Ellis)
Last played on
Song for Jesse
Nick Cave
Song for Jesse
Song for Jesse
I've Got A Future (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Rework) (feat. Gavin Clark)
Toydrum
I've Got A Future (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Rework) (feat. Gavin Clark)
I've Got A Future (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Rework) (feat. Gavin Clark)
Last played on
I've Got A Future
Warren Ellis
I've Got A Future
I've Got A Future
Last played on
Love Letter
Blixa Bargeld
Love Letter
Love Letter
Last played on
La lettre
Warren Ellis
La lettre
La lettre
Last played on
Pondjo Pondjo (feat. Warren Ellis)
Jupiter & Okwess
Pondjo Pondjo (feat. Warren Ellis)
Pondjo Pondjo (feat. Warren Ellis)
Performer
Last played on
La Boudeuse
Warren Ellis
La Boudeuse
La Boudeuse
Last played on
La Clef
Warren Ellis
La Clef
La Clef
Last played on
Life On Mars
Nick Cave
Life On Mars
Life On Mars
Last played on
Girl in Amber
Martyn P. Casey
Girl in Amber
Girl in Amber
Last played on
Distant Sky
Martyn P. Casey
Distant Sky
Distant Sky
Last played on
The Rider Song
Nick Cave And Warren Ellis
The Rider Song
The Rider Song
Performer
Last played on
Hell or High Water (2016) - Mama's Room
Nick Cave
Hell or High Water (2016) - Mama's Room
Hell or High Water (2016) - Mama's Room
Last played on
Road To Banyon
Nick Cave
Road To Banyon
Road To Banyon
Last played on
The Road
Nick Cave
The Road
The Road
Last played on
The Road (feat. Warren Ellis)
Nick Cave
The Road (feat. Warren Ellis)
The Road (feat. Warren Ellis)
Last played on
Queenie's Suite
Nick Cave
Queenie's Suite
Queenie's Suite
Last played on
Zanstra
Nick Cave
Zanstra
Zanstra
Last played on
