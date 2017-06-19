Young JessieBorn 28 December 1936
Young Jessie
1936-12-28
Young Jessie Biography (Wikipedia)
Obediah Donnell "Obie" Jessie (born December 28, 1936), is an African American R&B and jazz singer and songwriter. He recorded as Young Jessie in the 1950s and 1960s, and was known for his solo career, work with The Flairs and a brief stint in The Coasters. More recently he has performed and recorded jazz as Obie Jessie.
Hard Working Girl (feat. Young Jessie)
The Clarence Daniels Orchestra
Hard Working Girl (feat. Young Jessie)
Hard Working Girl (feat. Young Jessie)
Performer
Hit, Git & Split
Young Jessie
Hit, Git & Split
Hit, Git & Split
B-Bop Country Boy
Young Jessie
B-Bop Country Boy
B-Bop Country Boy
Mary Lou
Young Jessie
Mary Lou
Mary Lou
Here Comes Henry
Young Jessie
Here Comes Henry
Here Comes Henry
