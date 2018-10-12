Eddie HendersonBorn 26 October 1940
Eddie Henderson
1940-10-26
Eddie Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Henderson (born October 26, 1940) is an American jazz trumpet and flugelhorn player. He came to prominence in the early 1970s as a member of pianist Herbie Hancock's band, going on to lead his own electric/fusion groups through the decade. Henderson earned his medical degree and worked a parallel career as a psychiatrist and musician, turning back to acoustic jazz by the 1990s.
Henderson's influences include Booker Little, Clifford Brown, Woody Shaw, and Miles Davis.
