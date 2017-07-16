Isham JonesBorn 31 January 1894. Died 19 October 1956
Isham Jones
1894-01-31
Isham Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Isham Edgar Jones (January 31, 1894 – October 19, 1956) was an American bandleader, saxophonist, bassist and songwriter.
Isham Jones Tracks
I'll See You In My Dreams
Life Begins When Youre In Love
I Wanna Be In Winchell's Column
There is no greater love
Take it Easy
Isham Jones Links
