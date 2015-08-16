The Woodland CreaturesFemale folk duo. Formed 2009
The Woodland Creatures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b076b6cc-22f6-4946-a098-adc649fa82b0
The Woodland Creatures Tracks
Sort by
For What It's Worth
The Woodland Creatures
For What It's Worth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyz3.jpglink
For What It's Worth
Last played on
Norfolk Lullaby
The Woodland Creatures
Norfolk Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Norfolk Lullaby
Last played on
Fishing Line
The Woodland Creatures
Fishing Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fishing Line
Last played on
Back to artist