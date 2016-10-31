Lord LutherOf The 4 Deuces
Lord Luther
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b07611af-e789-4656-8a25-5b5e42dbfb35
Lord Luther Tracks
Sort by
I Was A Teenage Creature
Lord Luther
I Was A Teenage Creature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Was A Teenage Creature
Last played on
Poor Boy's Song
Lord Luther
Poor Boy's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Boy's Song
Last played on
Two Of A Kind
Lord Luther
Two Of A Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Of A Kind
Last played on
Tell Ya What
Lord Luther
Tell Ya What
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Ya What
Last played on
A Thinking Man's Girl
Lord Luther
A Thinking Man's Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Thinking Man's Girl
Last played on
Lord Luther Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist