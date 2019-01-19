The Rolling Stones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rolling Stones are an English rock band formed in London in 1962. The first stable line-up consisted of Brian Jones (guitar, harmonica), Mick Jagger (lead vocals), Keith Richards (guitar, backing vocals), Bill Wyman (bass), Charlie Watts (drums), and Ian Stewart (piano). Stewart was removed from the official line-up in 1963 but continued as a touring member until his death in 1985. Brian Jones was the original leader of the group. The band's primary songwriters, Jagger and Richards, assumed leadership after Andrew Loog Oldham became the group's manager. Their musical focus shifted from covering blues songs to writing original material, a decision with which Jones did not agree. Jones left the band less than a month before his death in 1969, having already been replaced by Mick Taylor, who remained until 1974. After Taylor left the band, Ronnie Wood took his place in 1975 and continues on guitar in tandem with Richards. Following Wyman's departure in 1993, Darryl Jones joined as their touring bassist. The Stones' touring keyboardists have included Nicky Hopkins (1967–1982), Ian McLagan (1978–1981), Billy Preston (through the mid-1970s) and Chuck Leavell (1982–present).
- The Rolling Stones go Psychedelichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063jl02.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063jl02.jpg2018-04-06T15:52:00.000ZMarc and Rob explore the recording of At Their Satanic Majesty's Requesthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063jhgg
The Rolling Stones go Psychedelic
- 'Johnny Hallyday stole my brass section!' Geno Washington recalls supporting The Rolling Stoneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hcyvb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hcyvb.jpg2016-11-22T14:48:00.000ZGeno Washington shares his memories of supporting The Rolling Stones in Paris Olympia.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hcrt8
'Johnny Hallyday stole my brass section!' Geno Washington recalls supporting The Rolling Stones
- Rolling Stones producer Don Was tells Matt Everitt about the new Stones materialhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b7xbr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b7xbr.jpg2016-10-07T06:54:00.000ZDon Was chats exclusively to 6 Music's Matt Everitt about the new Rolling Stones albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b7xbw
Rolling Stones producer Don Was tells Matt Everitt about the new Stones material
- Matt Everitt & Keith Richardshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk9dq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk9dq.jpg2016-07-22T07:45:00.000ZKeith Richards talks about his childhood, adolescence and the birth of the Stoneshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04252lv
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards
- Matt Everitt & Keith Richards - Psychedelic movement & the new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk1z6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk1z6.jpg2016-07-22T07:45:00.000ZKeith talks about his recollections of the psychedelic movement and the new Stones album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042530x
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards - Psychedelic movement & the new album
- Keith Richards: "If I don't do this, somebody else will."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428fsh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428fsh.jpg2016-07-20T19:20:00.000ZThe Rolling Stones icon chats to Jo about the documentary - The Origin Of The Species.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0421t4c
Keith Richards: "If I don't do this, somebody else will."
- The Rolling Stones come to Rugbyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r15pq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r15pq.jpg2016-04-14T14:51:00.000ZJohn shows us how he was personally inspired by Brian Jones' harmonica and describes how the Rolling Stones "challenged all the accepted centres of authority".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r164p
The Rolling Stones come to Rugby
- Mick Jagger - Listen to Part Three of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviewshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2pz4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2pz4.jpg2016-04-05T08:52:00.000ZMatt Everitt interviews all 4 Rolling Stones at the launch of their Exhibitionismhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2pzs
Mick Jagger - Listen to Part Three of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviews
- Charlie Watts & Ronnie Wood - Listen to Part Two of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviewshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2kl8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2kl8.jpg2016-04-05T07:52:00.000ZMatt Everitt interviews all four Rolling Stones at the launch of their Exhibitionismhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2klb
Charlie Watts & Ronnie Wood - Listen to Part Two of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviews
- Keith Richards - Listen to Part One of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviewshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2gv2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2gv2.jpg2016-04-05T07:00:00.000ZMatt Everitt interviews all 4 Rolling Stones - In part one Keith Richards joinshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2gvk
Keith Richards - Listen to Part One of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviews
- Ronnie Wood in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032vm78.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p032vm78.jpg2015-09-18T14:55:00.000ZRolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood speaks to Mark Radcliffe about the publication of his memoirs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p032vm8y
Ronnie Wood in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
The Rolling Stones Tracks
Sort by
Paint It Black
Brown Sugar
(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
I'm A King Bee
Start Me Up
Come On
Ruby Tuesday
Honky Tonk Women
Not Fade Away
It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
Let's Spend The Night Together
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Undercover (Of The Night)
Sympathy For The Devil
Miss You
Tumbling Dice
Angie
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Midnight Rambler
Country Honk
Time is On My Side
Get Off Of My Cloud
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Latest The Rolling Stones News
The Rolling Stones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Celebrating 50 years of The White Album
-
Yellow Submarine - let Ringo sing it
-
Abbey Road and the mystery of Paul McCartney's sandals
-
The Beatles and Blake Have it Covered
-
Come in Mick Jagger! The Rolling Stones front man calls Chris with details about their UK tour
-
Magic Alex; John Lennon's electronic guru
-
The Beatles in Wonderland; Lewis Caroll and the Fab Four
-
When John Met Yoko
-
"The Beatles were my Star Wars" - Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker on fandom
-
"We've become the fabric of people's lives" - Mark Hamill on Star Wars and The Beatles