The Dessoff ChoirsFormed 1924
The Dessoff Choirs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b06f8b40-e3ad-4fb0-9e91-252cd03300db
The Dessoff Choirs Tracks
Sort by
The Ballad of the Brown King (Could He Have Been An Ethiope?)
Margaret Bonds
The Ballad of the Brown King (Could He Have Been An Ethiope?)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad of the Brown King (Could He Have Been An Ethiope?)
Last played on
Back to artist