Alexander LiebreichConductor. Born 25 May 1968
Alexander Liebreich
1968-05-25
Death and Transfiguration
Richard Strauss
Death and Transfiguration
Death and Transfiguration
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas
Dido and Aeneas
Choir
Last played on
Symphony no. 4 in B flat major Op.60
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 4 in B flat major Op.60
Symphony no. 4 in B flat major Op.60
Orchestra
Concerto grosso for 3 cellos and orchestra
Krzysztof Penderecki
Concerto grosso for 3 cellos and orchestra
Concerto grosso for 3 cellos and orchestra
Performer
Orchestra
Strane Costellazioni
Beat Furrer
Strane Costellazioni
Strane Costellazioni
Orchestra
Requiem Aeternam
Tigran Mansurian
Requiem Aeternam
Requiem Aeternam
Choir
Last played on
Wann kommst du, mein Heil? (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wann kommst du, mein Heil? (Cantata No 140)
Wann kommst du, mein Heil? (Cantata No 140)
Last played on
Requiem, v. Lacrimosa
Tigran Mansurian
Requiem, v. Lacrimosa
Requiem, v. Lacrimosa
Choir
Last played on
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.47; Erbarme dich [aria]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.47; Erbarme dich [aria]
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.47; Erbarme dich [aria]
Last played on
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.51; Gebt mir meinen Jesum wieder [aria]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.51; Gebt mir meinen Jesum wieder [aria]
Matthauspassion (BWV.244), no.51; Gebt mir meinen Jesum wieder [aria]
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36
Orchestra
Last played on
Seid nüchtern und wachet (Faust Cantata) for soloists, chorus & orchestra
Alfred Schnittke
Seid nüchtern und wachet (Faust Cantata) for soloists, chorus & orchestra
Seid nüchtern und wachet (Faust Cantata) for soloists, chorus & orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for Orchestra
Witold Lutoslawski
Concerto for Orchestra
Concerto for Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
Last played on
Cantata no. 158 (BWV.158), Welt, ade! ich bin dein mude (Aria with chorale)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 158 (BWV.158), Welt, ade! ich bin dein mude (Aria with chorale)
Cantata no. 158 (BWV.158), Welt, ade! ich bin dein mude (Aria with chorale)
Last played on
L'inganno felice (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
L'inganno felice (Overture)
L'inganno felice (Overture)
Last played on
Concerto Festivo
Andrzej Panufnik
Concerto Festivo
Concerto Festivo
Orchestra
Last played on
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
The Barber of Seville (Overture)
Last played on
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Beethoven’s Fourth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5p5q9
Glasgow City Halls
2019-03-21T17:55:12
21
Mar
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Afternoon Performance: Beethoven’s Fourth
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: BBC SSO in Ayr
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e45v9r
Town Hall, Ayr
2019-03-22T17:55:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wfk5c.jpg
22
Mar
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: BBC SSO in Ayr
Town Hall, AyrBook tickets
