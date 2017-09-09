Maya SimantovBorn 25 June 1982
Maya Simantov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0634a52-8533-4a20-8787-ba046e6b13b6
Maya Simantov Biography (Wikipedia)
Maya Simantov is a prominent singer, songwriter and composer, working in the Dance and house music scene for over a decade. She is known for her hits "Everybody Needs a Man", "Let Me Live", "Alone", "Be My Boyfriend", "First Time" and many more, and has written songs for recording artists such as Dana International, Rita and Sarit Hadad.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maya Simantov Tracks
Sort by
Intro
Maya Simantov
Intro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro
Last played on
Back to artist