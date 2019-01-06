Counterfeit (stylised as COUNTERFEIT.) are an English punk rock band from London, England, formed in 2015, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Jamie Campbell Bower, guitarists Tristan Marmont and Sam Bower, bassist Roland Johnson and drummer James Craig.

The band signed to Xtra Mile Recordings on 28 November 2016. Their debut album Together We Are Stronger was released on 17 March 2017.