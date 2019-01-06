CounterfeitRock band from United Kingdom. Formed 2015
Counterfeit
2015
Counterfeit Biography (Wikipedia)
Counterfeit (stylised as COUNTERFEIT.) are an English punk rock band from London, England, formed in 2015, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Jamie Campbell Bower, guitarists Tristan Marmont and Sam Bower, bassist Roland Johnson and drummer James Craig.
The band signed to Xtra Mile Recordings on 28 November 2016. Their debut album Together We Are Stronger was released on 17 March 2017.
Counterfeit Tracks
Enough
Counterfeit
Enough
Enough
Addiction (Radio 1 Session, 01 October 2017)
Counterfeit
Addiction (Radio 1 Session, 01 October 2017)
Washed Out
Counterfeit
Washed Out
Washed Out
For The Thrill Of It
Counterfeit
For The Thrill Of It
For The Thrill Of It
Addiction
Counterfeit
Addiction
Addiction
Nowhere Left To Sink
Counterfeit
Nowhere Left To Sink
Lost Everything
Counterfeit
Lost Everything
Lost Everything
As Yet Untitled
Counterfeit
As Yet Untitled
Counterfeit Links
